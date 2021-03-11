Two bodies found on railway tracks

Chandigarh, August 11
The Government Railway Police (GRP) have found bodies of two unidentified persons on the railway tracks on different routes.
Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh of the GRP, Chandigarh, said a man, aged around 45, was found unconscious near the railway tracks on May 30 this year. He said the person was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 where he died during the treatment. He said the deceased was wearing a yellow T-shirt and had light beard.
Rajbir Singh said another unidentified person was found dead on the railway tracks between Mohali and Chandigarh. The deceased was aged around 27 and had wheatish complexion.
He said the bodies had been kept at the mortuary of the GMCH for identification.
