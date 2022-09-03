Two bodies found on railway tracks

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 2

Two persons were found dead on railway tracks in separate incidents near Baltana today. One of the deceased has been identified as Girish, 38, a native of Moradabad, while the second has not been identified yet.

Railway police officials said Girish’s body was found near the track (Gate No. 122) in K-Area, close to the under-construction flyover at 7.25 am.

Further, the unidentified body of a man in his 30s was found near the track in Industrial Area, Panchkula, at 8.30 am. The Railway police have taken the body into possession and sent it to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital mortuary. The Railway police were probing the incidents.

In both cases, the bodies were spotted by linemen. The police said another unidentified body found on August 30 had not been claimed so far.

