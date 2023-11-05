Two booked for abetment to suicide in 2019 case

Mohali, November 4
The police have booked two persons for abetment to suicide in a 2019 case.
The suspects were identified as Delhi resident Kabir Mahanta and Hisar resident Saksham Tyagi.
Shantanu Gangoli, a 19-year-old student of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, had allegedly ended his life in 2019.
In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father Devashish Gangoli, a resident of Agra, stated that the suspects, residents of a housing society in Kharar and roomates of his son, harassed the boy on the basis of an audio clip and used to take money from the hotel management student.
On his complaint, a case was registered by the Kharar City police on August 22, 2019.
