Two booked for attack on youth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 6

Two days after a 20-year-old youth was allegedly attacked by 8-10 persons with knives in Ramgarh, the local police have booked two persons and their unknown accomplices.

On a complaint of the victim’s father, Jarnail Singh, who works as truck driver, a case was registered against Rohtash, his friend Ajay, both residents of Ashiyana Colony in Sector 28, and others, under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station yesterday.

20-year-old at PGI, ‘unfit’ for statement The victim, Jagdev Singh, a resident of Daffarpur village in Dera Bassi, underwent a surgery at the PGI in Chandigarh after sustaining stab wounds.

The police said they recorded a statement of the victim’s father as the youth was still “unfit” to give a statement.

However, a police official said, “As per father’s statement, the suspects attacked the victim with knives, mistaking him for someone who they had a conflict with.”

Jarnail Singh informed the police that his son was attacked by 8-10 persons near the Government School in Ramgarh on February 3. “Upon receiving the information, I rushed to the spot and found my son lying unconscious in a pool of blood. With the help of passers-by, we took him to the Civil Hospital where doctors referred him to the PGI,” read the FIR, quoting the complainant.

The complainant alleged that the suspects also threatened to kill his son before fleeing the spot.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Chandimandir police station, said, “We have filed a case. Our investigation into the matter is on. It is a matter of probe whether some suspects were juvenile.” —