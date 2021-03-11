Two booked for cheating in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Ajay Mittal of Sector 45 reported that Lovely Mehta, alias Sunny Mehta, and Jagjeet Singh took his three luxury cars on December 9 last year on rent but did not return them. A case under sections 420, 406 and 120B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS
Mobiles stolen near pool
Chandigarh: A resident of Ramdarbar, Akash, reported that some person stole his four mobile phones from his scooter at a swimming pool in Sector 29 on Friday. A case under section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial.Area police station. The police said the suspect had been arrested. TNS
Woman injured in accident
Chandigarh: A 73-year-old resident of Mohali, Malkiat Singh, allegedly hit a woman scooterist of Kharar with his car near the Sector 43-44-51-52 light point on Wednesday. The woman got injured and was admitted to a hospital. A case under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. Investigation is in progress. TNS
One arrested in arms case
Chandigarh: The police arrested a Dhanas resident, Sunil, 20, and recovered a knife from his possession from Rally Ground, Sector 25, on May 13. A case under the Arms Act has been registered. TNS
Mani Majra man held with ganja
Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Pardeep, 56, was arrested after 1.1 kg of ganja was recovered from his possession near Kishangarh Chowk on May 13. A case has been registered. TNS
Woman beaten up, two booked
Chandigarh: A Sector 49 woman alleged that Mandeep Singh, alias Bunny, and his mother, a resident of Sector 49-A, entered her house, beat her up and threatened her on April 29. A case under Sections 323, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.
