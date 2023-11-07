Two booked for failing to get tenant verification done

Mohali, November 6
The police have booked two residents Simranjeet Singh Tiwana and Sector 71 resident Amrik Singh for failing to get verification of tenants done before giving their accommodation on rent.
“Owners have been asked to mandatorily get the verification of their tenants done at the police station in Balongi to weed out anti-social elements from the area,” the police said.
“The checking of buildings would continue in the coming days. More FIRs would be registered against owners and care takers who don’t comply with tenant verification orders,” the police said.
