Two booked for furnishing fake surety bonds

Mohali, November 29
A Phase-3B2 resident, Girish Behal, and a Desumajra resident (Sector 125), Sanjay Kumar, were booked for furnishing fake surety bonds amounting to Rs 10,52,584.
The Kharar court recommended a registration of case against the duo as Behal stood surety for Kumar by furnishing surety bonds of a house in Shekhpura Khurd, Dera Bassi.
A case under Sections 177, 181, 199, 417, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the two at the City Kharar police station on November 27.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...