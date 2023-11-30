Two booked for furnishing fake surety bonds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 29

A Phase-3B2 resident, Girish Behal, and a Desumajra resident (Sector 125), Sanjay Kumar, were booked for furnishing fake surety bonds amounting to Rs 10,52,584.

The Kharar court recommended a registration of case against the duo as Behal stood surety for Kumar by furnishing surety bonds of a house in Shekhpura Khurd, Dera Bassi.

A case under Sections 177, 181, 199, 417, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the two at the City Kharar police station on November 27.

