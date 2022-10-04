Two booked for minor's gang rape

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 3

The police have booked two youths on charges of gang-raping a minor girl by keeping her hostage after drugging her. The victim is a Class XI student of a school in Ludhiana.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she came in contact with a boy named Sameer on a social networking site and befriended her recently. Later, he, along with his friend, visited her in Ludhiana and allegedly took her to a house there where the duo raped her. They later held her hostage and brought her to a rented house in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Dera Bassi where they used to beat and rape her.

She managed to escape when the suspects were not in the house. She raised an alarm, following which neighbours informed the police, the girl said.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said the police had registered a case against the duo and informed the victim’s family members.

