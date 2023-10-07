Two booked for stealing record

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for stealing documents from Anaj Bhawan, Sector 39. Mahesh Sharma, Superintendent, reported that Pankaj Kumar and Ashok Kumar allegedly stole original documents from the rice branch at Anaj Bhawan. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station and started investigation. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three persons snatched a mobile phone from a man after attacking him at a park in Sector 44. Rajwinder Singh, a native of Mansa, reported that the snatchers attacked him and took away his phone. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Cable thief in police net

Mohali: The police arrested a UP native, Munir Khan, for theft at PNB Phase 1 branch on October 4. The suspect was nabbed by branch officials while stealing wires and AC parts and handed over to the police. A case has been registered. TNS

Two held for ATM frauds

Mohali: A Kurukshetra native, Vijay Kumar, and Rohtak resident Jaipal have been arrested for theft and cheating by swapping ATM cards of people in Lalru. Cops said they used to target elderly and women near ATM booths and swapped their cards fraudulently. The duo was nabbed near an under bridge in Lalru on Thursday. TNS

Man arrested with 1-kg opium

Mohali: The police arrested Kota native Ram Lal and seized 1 kg of opium from him near Jharmari bridge in Lalru. TNS

AIMS holds Workshop

Mohali: A total of 32 faculty members attended a capacity-building workshop on framing of quality scenario-based MCQs and item analysis conducted by the medical education unit of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). TNS

Teachers attend orientation event

Chandigarh: A teachers' orientation workshop for the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) was organised by the Environment Society of India jointly with CRIKC-Igniting Young Minds, a Panjab University initiative to nurture scientific culture at the school level. The event witnessed the participation of more than 250 schoolteachers from government and private schools of the Chandigarh region. The chief guests at the workshop were Ravinder Kaur, Deputy Director, Department of School Education, and Dr Manjit Kaur, mission coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, under the Directorate of School Education. TNS

Talk on financial markets at PU

Chandigarh: The central placement cell of Panjab University in collaboration with University Business School (UBS) organised a session on "Demystifying the World of Finance: Navigating Financial Markets" for students of MCom (Hons) and MBA (Finance) on Wednesday. Prof Parmjit Kaur, chairperson, UBS, emphasised that understanding the intricacies of financial markets was not just an advantage but a necessity in today's dynamic landscape. TNS

Athletics meet begins at PEC

Chandigarh: The 75th Annual Athletics Meet-2023 began at Punjab Engineering College on Friday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by students on the first day. A lot of track and field and throw events were organised. Some major track events were 100 m race (boys) and 100 m race (girls). Several events like cycling, hurdle race, inter-branch relay race, tug of war and fun athletic events for faculty were also conducted. TNS

Dhanas Man held in theft case

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for stealing LPG cylinders. The suspect, identified as Aanesh, a resident of Dhanas, was arrested for stealing three cylinders, regarding which cases were registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Peddler nabbed with heroin

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the Chandigarh police has arrested a Sector 52 resident and seized 12.85 gram of heroin from his possession. The police said the suspect, identified as Joginder Singh, alias Gogi (29), was nabbed at Sector 52 with the heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man attacked with knife

Chandigarh: Two persons allegedly attacked a man at New Indira Colony (NIC), Mani Majra. Rohit, alias Bagar, a resident of the said colony, reported that Gopal, alias Gupli, and Arvind, alias Pathi, attacked him with a knife. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the IT Park police station. Both suspects have been arrested. Further investigation was underway. TNS

A blood donation camp by Red Cross Society, UT; Lions Club and Vishwas Foundation underway in Chandigarh.