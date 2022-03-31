Two booked over garbage dumping row

Mohali, March 30
After residents of Teeda village alleged that garbage from Chandigarh is being disposed of in their village, the Mullanpur police today booked two persons and seized trucks laden with garbage.
Kharar AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan reached the spot and called the police yesterday. On a complaint by Jaswinder Singh, a resident of the village, a case has been registered against two persons under sections 269 and 278 of the IPC.
Simarjeet Singh, SHO, said, “Two trucks were found dumping garbage in the village.”
Residents alleged that the trucks were coming from the Dadumajra dumping ground. The role of officials of a Nagpur-based company is under the scanner. —
