Two brothers attacked at MDC, Panchkula

Panchkula, January 4
The Panchkula police have registered a case of rioting against unidentified youths at the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC).
Raj Kumar Sharma, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, said: “My brother and I were at the kiosk, when 8 to 10 boys came in a car and attacked us, at around 4 am on Wednesday. One of the boys asked for a cigarette but did not pay for it. Later they attacked both of us with the things that were lying on the kiosk’s counter. My brother Rakesh Kumar suffered an injury on his head.” A case has been registered in the matter.
