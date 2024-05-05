Two CHA trainees make it to Indian junior squad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Defender Rohit and goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh, the two trainees of the Centre of Excellence for Hockey, Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA), have been selected in the Indian junior squad for the Europe-2024 Tour. Rohit has been named captain of the team for this tour.

A total of three players — Rohit, Bikramjit Singh and Ankush — were called for the national camp. However, Ankush skipped the final call owing to an injury, informed Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh.

The trio trains under UT Sports Department coach Gurminder Singh. They had joined the ranks of the CHA in 2014, and now are part of the Centre of Excellence. While Rohit hails from Dabaria (Haryana), Bikramjit belongs to Ghuman Kalan (Gurdaspur).

“Rohit and Bikramjit were selected during the CHA trials in 2014. The duo has been part of the local teams since then. Rohit comes from a farmer’s family, while Bikramjit lost his father at a young age. Both players are promising and have potential to make it to the final Junior World Cup squad for India,” said the coach.

Hockey India on Saturday announced the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that will tour Europe from May 20 to 29. The team will play five matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and a Netherlands Club team called Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push. The team will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as part of Hockey India’s initiative to help the team gain exposure and build on experience.

They will play their first match on May 20 against Belgium in Antwerp (Belgium), before playing the same opponents in Breda (Netherlands) on May 22. The team will then play the Netherlands’ Club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda on May 23, followed by a game against Germany on May 28. They will then return to Breda to play Germany once again on May 29 in their final match of the tour.

Shardanand Tiwari has been named as Rohit’s deputy. “We have been training hard at our camp and developed an understanding of each other’s game. It will be wonderful to play together against teams from other nations to help us build on our game and get better through this kind of exposure,” said Rohit.

