Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to swindlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The police have registered two cases of cyber fraud.

One of the cases was registered almost three years after a city resident was duped of Rs 21 lakh. In a complaint to the police, Arun Kumar had stated that in 2019, he had received a call from a woman, who introduced herself as Neha and offered a membership of a dating site for Rs 1,030 only. The victim was told that he would get a chance to go on foreign tours with women selecting him for date.

The police said the victim got lured and paid the money. He was then tricked by fraudsters who made him deposit Rs 21 lakh in different bank accounts. The victim later realised that he was duped.

The matter was investigated following which a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station on May 9.

In the other case, Parveen Kumar of Sector 43 reported that he had uploaded an advertisement on a website to rent his house in Sector 45 in July last year. The victim received a call from a person who introduced himself as Jai Kishan, an Army man.

The fraudster asked the victim to send the pictures of his house and later he agreed to take the house on rent. The suspect claimed that he would transfer one month rent and two month security online. “The suspect sent a QR code to the victim and asked him to scan the same. The victim fell in the trap and scanned it following which Rs 20,000 was deducted from his account,” said a police official. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.