Two Chandigarh University students held for thrashing teacher with sticks

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

The police have arrested two Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, students for attacking an assistant professor after he refused to give them the necessary attendance required to appear for an annual examination.

The suspects have been identified as Mohali residents Puneet Yadav and Alil.

Victim Irshad Malik, 33, a resident of Omega City, Kharar, received fractures on left hand, right leg and other injuries after a group of five to six youths attacked him near his house on May 17.

In his complaint, Malik stated that suspect Puneet Yadav was pressuring him to give attendance that was mandatory to appear for examination to which he refused.

The victim was returning from university along with a fellow teacher, who dropped him in his car near his house around 4:30 pm on May 17. A group of five to six youths attacked him with sticks. When he raised an alarm neighbours rushed for his help and the attackers fled threatening him of dire consequences. He was taken to a Kharar hospital from where he was referred to the GMCH, Sector 32.

A case under Sections 323, 325, 308, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Kharar City police station on Wednesday.