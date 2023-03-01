Two Chandigarh golfers to feature in Gujarat Open championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Aadil Bedi and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu will carry Chandigarh’s challenge in the PGTI Gujarat Open Golf Championship starting tomorrow. The tournament carrying prize money of Rs 1 crore is scheduled to be played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad, from March 1 to 4.

Top indian professionals The event is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Olympian Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Abhijit Singh Chadha and Sachin Baisoya to name a few.

Foreign players in the field are Sri Lanka’s Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill and Minwoo Park, Australia’s Kunal Bhasin, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, USA’s Varun Chopra, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki.

Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Shravan Desai and Jay Pandya will be also in thick of the action. Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Dhruv Suri and Swayam Ambalia. The third amateur in the field is Noida-based teenager Aarav Shah of Australia.

The PGTI staged a qualifying event for professionals ahead of the main event for the first-time ever. There were 21 professionals in the field at the qualifier played today.

The top two professionals who qualified for the main draw of the event were Bikramjit Singh Sandhu (73) and Imran Ali Mollah (74). Imran Ali Mollah defeated Manav Bais (74) in a playoff for the second spot.

“The Gujarat Open Golf Championship has emerged as an important stop on the PGTI schedule over the past few years. This year, the event is even more special with the prize money being raised to Rs 1 crore. It’s the highest prize money for a full-field PGTI event in Gujarat,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.