Two city residents lose phones to snatchers

Mohali, May 4
Two snatchings were reported from the city on Tuesday.
A Sector 42 resident, Mohit Kumar, and his uncle nabbed a snatcher, Rahul, and handed him over to the police while his accomplice Nanha sped away in his auto after snatching the victim’s mobile phone near the Sector 42/43 rotary.
The complainant, a student of Indo Global College, Mohali, stated that he was standing near the rotary when an auto stopped nearby and a youth came out of it. He snatched his mobile phone and pushed him before trying to board the auto and flee. Mohit’s uncle, who was standing nearby, overpowered the youth. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.
In another case, two unknown persons snatched a mobile phone from a Sector 46 resident, Ved Parkash Sharma, near Guga Mari Mandir in Burail here. The complainant stated that he was returning from his work in Burail and talking over a phone when miscreants came from behind and snatched the phone. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.
