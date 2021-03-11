Two cops try to stop car, hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 27

Two on-duty policemen suffered injuries while trying to stop a car in Ambala City last night.

As per a police complaint, Exemptee Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurdeep Singh, along with special police officer (SPO) Jasbir Singh, was on duty at the Manav Chowk in Ambala City.

Around 10:30 pm, a car blowing hooter came towards the Manav Chowk. There were two persons in the car.

As the policemen signalled them to stop their vehicle after putting a barricade, the car driver hit the barricade. The policemen suffered injuries after being hit by the barricade. After the incident, the suspects managed to flee from the spot. The injured policemen were taken to treatment at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City. A case has been registered.