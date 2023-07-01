Two-day ‘Biryani Fest’ at CITCO hotels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Hotels being run by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) will hold Biryani Festival on July 1 and 2 to mark World Biryani Day on July 2.

The event will be held at various CITCO outlets such as Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, Hotel Parkview and Chef Lakeview and promises to be a tantalising feast for biryani enthusiasts.

CITCO hotels have curated a festival dedicated solely to this aromatic and flavourful delicacy. The festival aims at showcasing the rich diversity and exquisite taste of biryanis from different regions of India.

According to CITCO Managing Director Purva Garg, guests can indulge in a remarkable culinary journey, exploring an array of biryani variations meticulously prepared by master chefs at CITCO Hotels, during the two-day festival. The festival will feature both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, ensuring there is something to cater to every palate and preference.