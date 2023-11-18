Two-day district youth fest begins

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 17

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated the 2023 district-level youth festival at the Atam Auditorium of Jainendra Gurukul School in Sector 1. He was joined by Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan and Haryana Child Welfare Council General Secretary Ranjita Mehta.

Gupta called on the youth to shun the use of drugs and contribute to nation-building. He remarked, “Our youngsters are bringing laurels to the country in every field at national and international levels.”

Over 400 students honoured

This year, 26 competitions were organised by the council from October 13 to 20, in which 785 students from 36 schools participated. Out of them, 413 children were selected for first, second, third and consolation prizes

He warned, “Some foreign forces are conspiring to harm the country by pushing the youth towards drugs. The youth must look out for such forces.” He also appealed to all teachers and parents to pay special attention to children so that they do not get sucked into drug addiction.

Gupta stated that over 250 participants aged between 15 and 29 years are participating in the festival. “Various competitions will be organised as part of the two-day event, and the winners will get an opportunity to participate in the state-level festival. The winners of the state-level youth festival will then represent the state in the National Youth Week, which will be held in January,” he added.

Gupta honoured 413 students from different schools who had secured positions in various competitions organised by the District Child Welfare Council. Satluj Public School was honored with the ‘Best School Award’.

Haryana State Child Welfare Council General Secretary Ranjita Mehta said, “The council organises various competitions for school students every year.” She said, “This year, 26 competitions were organised by the council from October 13 to 20, in which 785 students from 36 schools participated. Out of them, 413 children were selected for first, second, third and consolation prizes.”

