Two-day International conference on metals begins at PEC today

Chandigarh, October 31
The Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), will host International Conference on Advanced Materials, Metallurgy and Manufacturing (ICAMMM-2022) on November 1 and 2.
The conference aims at bringing together leading academic scientists, researchers, research scholars and industry experts to share their recent research outcomes on all aspects.
The two-day conference will have four sessions — advanced energy materials, composites and their applications, austempered ductile iron technology and surface technology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries