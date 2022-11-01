Two-day International conference on metals begins at PEC today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), will host International Conference on Advanced Materials, Metallurgy and Manufacturing (ICAMMM-2022) on November 1 and 2.

The conference aims at bringing together leading academic scientists, researchers, research scholars and industry experts to share their recent research outcomes on all aspects.

The two-day conference will have four sessions — advanced energy materials, composites and their applications, austempered ductile iron technology and surface technology.