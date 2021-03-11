Two-day judo, taekwondo meet for girls begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

A two-day Judo and Taekwondo Regional Sports Meet for Girls – 2022 began at Kendriya Vidyalaya on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force campus in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.

A total of 19 teams, comprising 95 participants, will be competing under the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. The girls are representing various Kendriya Vidyalayas in Haryana.

The event was inaugurated by Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan, who appreciated the girls for choosing these sports as these not only maintain physical and mental fitness but also prove useful for self-defence. He also exhorted the students to compete with true sportsman spirit and camaraderie.