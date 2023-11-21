Two-day meet of VCs at PU from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, today said the university would hold the UGC’s north zone vice-chancellors’ meet on November 22 and 23 to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“The first such conference was held for the western zone at Maharaj Sayajirao University of Baroda, and now, Panjab University has been chosen as the host institution. Over 150 vice-chancellors from 241 universities are expected to attend the meet,” she said.

The conference will be inaugurated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and UGC chairperson Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The objective is to identify approaches to implement the NEP 2020, and discuss challenges being faced by educational institutions in its implementation. “The university is the first in the region to have implemented NEP 2020,” said Prof Vig, adding that 50 per cent of the expenditure of the meet would be borne by the UGC.

The delegates will be divided into 10 teams, focusing on different themes of the policy, which will later come together to discuss the way forward.

“We have already instructed principals of affiliated colleges to appoint NEP nodal officers,” said the VC.

