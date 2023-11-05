Two-day Ragini, Saang Mahotsava begins in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

A two-day 'Ragini' and 'Saang' Mahotsava, hosted by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, began at Kalagram here this evening.

The annual musical bonanza throws up opportunities for artistes to showcase their innate talent to a larger audience, besides offering a protective patronage to dying folk art forms.

Prominent among those participating this season are Sangi Babu Daan Singh, Sangi Naren Julana and Ragini singers Deepa Chaudhary and Mannu Tanwar.

On the opening day, Deepa Chaudhary doled out popular Ragini "Lahore jile mein ek chhota banga gaam hoga..." on the supreme sacrifice of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh and "Kitne veer chale gaye meri Bharat maa pe mar azadi ki likhi kahani kalam lahu se bhar ke..." tracing the saga of brave freedom fighters.

Another Saang performance of the evening was by Babu Daan Singh and others, who enacted the epic story 'Nau Bahar Dharamdevi' in a typical folk tradition.

Those who will perform on the concluding day of the event include Sangi Naren Julana and Ragini singer Mannu Tanwar.

Vikas Rohila conducted the stage and kept the audience enthralled with his tongue-in-cheek style Haryanavi jokes and anecdotes.

Programme incharge Yashwinder Sharma informed that the tomorrow’s event would begin at 6 pm, while adding that the entry was free.