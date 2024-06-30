Two days on, cops clueless in Mohali jeweller robbery case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

More than 48 hours after two unidentified youths robbed a Phase X jeweller at gunpoint, the police are empty-handed in the case.

The incident Two unidentified youths robbed a jeweller of 100 gm gold at gunpoint in Phase 10.

The robbers pointed a gun at Gitanjali, owner of GK Jewellers, who was at the counter, and took away jewellery and cash.

Locals said the robbers had put on fake beards to conceal their identity. They came on a scooter but left it at the spot after robbing the jeweller.

The police claimed that it was a stolen scooter and the pistol appeared to be a toy gun. In CCTV footage of the area, the robbers are seen running through the market area.

Cops said they were investigating the case actively, but did not reveal any details. Traders, especially jewellers, said they were in a state of fear after the incident. They also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the district.

Punjab State Traders’ Commission member Vineet Verma reiterated that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government was committed to providing a safe environment to the traders in Punjab and no one would be spared to curb unlawful activities in the state.

Visiting the Phase X jewellery shop where the robbery took place, he expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family and gave an assurance that the robbers would be traced at the earliest by the police.

Verma said the commission had taken a strong notice of the incident that happened in broad daylight and to ensure that no such untoward incident took place in future, a proper strategy would be devised with the help of the police.

