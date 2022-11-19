Two days on, suspect held for woman's death

Zirakpur, November 18
Two days after a woman from Dera Bassi was found dead in a car, the police have arrested one of the two suspects in the case of culpable homicide.
Manavjeet, a resident Sultanpur Lodhi, has been arrested while the other suspect, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, is absconding.
The body of Sapna Rana (38), a resident of College Colony, Dera Bassi, was found in the back seat of a car with no external injury marks on Wednesday afternoon.
In her complaint to the police, Amita, the victim’s sister, had stated that Sapna got divorced in 2002 after which she was living with her parents in Dera Bassi.
The deceased had auditioned for the seventh season of MTV Roadies, a reality show, in 2009. She had been trying to go abroad for a long time. During this time, she came in contact with Ajay, who worked as a travel agent, she stated.
Amita said her sister informed her over the phone that Ajay and his friend Manavjeet invited her to meet them at a hotel in Kharar. They had alcohol after which her condition worsened. Instead of giving her medical treatment, both of them carried her out of the hotel in a critical condition and later left the body in a car near Shatabgarh village.
