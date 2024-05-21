Two days on, taps dry but streets inundated at Yadavindra Enclave

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 20

Callous wastage of tap water is being seen in the peak summer season in Yadavindra Enclave, Zirakpur, where streets have been inundated with drinking water for the past two days. Authorities have failed to plug the leaking pipeline despite repeated reminders by the local residents. In the adjacent locality, Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, the residents have complained that there was no tap water on Friday and Saturday, and they had to pay hefty sums to get a private water tanker.

Residents of the area complained that they were forced to bring water in buckets from the neighbourhood as their taps had run dry after the pipeline in the area began leaking. Schoolchildren and commuters have to negotiate a 300-metre inundated stretch several times a day.

A local kiosk owner said no customer was coming there as the slush and water on the street have made it inaccessible.

Commuters said the electricity poles and wires on this stretch may lead to mishaps.

Later in the evening today, the leakage was plugged by the MC staff. Residents said due to the continuous water leakage, the land has sunk in and cars were unable to move, adding that the contractor was relying on untrained staff.

Daffarpur residents face water scarcity

Dera Bassi: Residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Daffarpur are facing an acute shortage of drinking water during the peak summer season. Taps ran dry yesterday even as Water Supply Department officials failed to address the problem. The supply has been affected for 22 days, said the former sarpanch, Rajinder Singh. Angry residents said they would be forced to hit the road if the supply was not restored soon.

Water supply department SDO Karamjit Singh said initially the tubewell that supplies water to the area was installed with a supply for 70 household connections. However, the number of connections has jumped to 1,100 over the years. A new tubewell has been installed in the area, but it is not functional so far. He said as soon as the power connection for it is issued, it would start working, bringing a respite to the residents of the area.

