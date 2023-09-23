Two defaulter hotel guests’ cars to go under hammer on Oct 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Rahul Garg, Civil Judge Senior Division, Chandigarh, has issued orders for the auction of Audi and Chevrolet Cruze of two defaulters guests who had left Hotel Shivalikview, run by CITCO, without clearing bills of over Rs 19 lakh four years ago.

Earlier this year, the auction of the vehicles was stayed by the court on February 13 on an application of one of the defaulter guests, Ramnik Bansal.

In the order, the court observed that the application filed by Bansal for staying the proceedings of the execution already stood infructuous as the separate application filed by him under Order 9 Rule 13 of CPC had been dismissed by the court.

The court has issued the schedule for the auction. It will take place on October 18 this year. For this, munadi/affixation will be held on September 28. The bailiff has been directed to submit the report of the auction on October 30.

The high-end Audi Q3 35 TDI and a Chevrolet Cruze of the alleged defaulters have been lying in front of the hotel for around four years.

As per the petition filed before the court, CITCO had alleged that two guests Ashwani Kumar Chopra and Ramnik Bansal stayed in the hotel in 2018 for months without paying the bills. Both the guests stayed in different suites of the hotel and enjoyed services like food, laundry, hard drinks etc.

Later, the guests gave three cheques to the hotel each for Rs 6 lakh. However, all cheques were allegedly dishonoured.

When one of the guests was trying to flee from the hotel without making the payment, the hotel security closed the exit gates. The guest parked his Audi Q3 car in the parking area of the hotel and asked CITCO to keep its keys as security against the amount payable by them. Another guest also gave the keys of his Chevrolet Cruze car to the hotel staff and assured to clear all dues.

The authorities tried their best to recover the dues through talks, but they moved court when all their efforts failed.