Two drug peddlers land in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

The crime branch of the Panchkula police apprehended two persons involved in drug trafficking. Kapil and Saurabh Chandel, both residents of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, were allegedly part of an illicit heroin smuggling operation in the Panchkula region.

Acting on a tip-off received on May 22, the crime branch mobilised their team and initiated patrolling activities near IT Park, Sector 22, Panchkula. Within a short span of time, the officers spotted two persons riding scooter, suspected to be Kapil and Saurabh. The two were believed to be engaged in the illegal sale and transportation of narcotics, particularly heroin, in the area.

A case was registered against both suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chandimandir police station. Both suspects were presented before the court, where they were remanded into two-day police custody.