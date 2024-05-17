Two fake call centres busted in Punjab’s Mohali; 155 arrested

PTI

Chandigarh, May 17

Two fraudulent call centres were busted and their 155 employees were arrested in Mohali for allegedly scamming people in the US, police said on Friday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said these call centres were run by Gujarat-based kingpins.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that these fake call centres were operating during night hours and the callers were using three different modus operandi to dupe foreign nationals by making them purchase gift cards of companies like Apple, Amazon, etc,” DGP Yadav said.

These gift cards were then shared with a team manager and redeemed by the kingpins or owners of these call centres, he said.

Additional DGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja said the intelligence inputs about these fake call centres were developed by Inspectors Gaganpreet Singh, Daljit Singh and their team along with technical assistance from the Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC).

She said the police raided both the centres on Tuesday midnight and arrested all 155 employees, who worked as diallers, closers, bankers and floor managers.

ADGP Neeraja said 79 desktop computer units, 204 laptops and other accessories along with training scripts used for communicating with customers were also seized by the police during the raids.

She added that efforts are under way to arrest the two kingpins, who are accused in the case and absconding.

ADGP Neeraja said that of the 155 arrested, 18 employees were placed in police remand and the remaining individuals were sent to judicial remand.

Further investigation to ascertain the total extent of the fraud is ongoing with more arrests anticipated in the coming days, she said.

