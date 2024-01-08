Two fall prey to cyber frauds

Chandigarh, January 7
Two persons have fallen prey to an online fraud and lost a total of Rs 3.20 lakh.
The police said a woman reported that an unidentified person sent her a link through the Telegram app and offered work from home. The suspect asked the victim to complete certain online tasks and managed to con her out of Rs 2.93 lakh. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. In the other incident, Ram Chander Singh, a resident of Sector 56, reported that a person posing as an executive of a finance company called him up and offered a loan of Rs 5 lakh. The complainant got tricked and ended up losing Rs 27,000. The police registered a case and started probe.
