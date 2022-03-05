Two fraudsters in Panchkula police net

Panchkula, March 4
The Sector 26 Crime Branch of the local police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang that duped customers on the promise of offering them ‘VIP’ phone numbers.
The suspects have been identified as Guru Iqbal (52), the kingpin, and Deepak Batra (27), who used to act as a middleman. Both are residents of Amritsar.
The police have also recovered Rs10,000 from their possession.
According to the police, Guru owns a Vodafone store.
The police added that the suspects had cheated several people in the tricity and Ambala on the pretext of offering them special numbers.
In August last year, a Sector 7 youth had approached the police with a complaint that an unidentified person duped him of Rs36,000 on the pretext of providing him a ‘VIP’ mobile number.
The accused had also threatened to kill him after committing the fraud, he had alleged.
A case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 7 police station.
