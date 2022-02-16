Two fraudsters in police net in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 15
Two fraudsters who allegedly siphoned off Rs 9.99 lakh from a city resident’s bank account on the pretext of doing the KYC of his mobile connection, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police.
The police said the suspects, Mohammad Misbah Haque (21) and Kunal Singh (27), both residents of Patna, had been arrested from their home town. The suspects had called up the victim and told him to complete the KYC of his mobile SIM otherwise the services would be suspended.
The suspects made the victim install an app, AnyDesk, on his mobile phone for updating the KYC. The fraudsters asked the victim to pay Rs10 as updation fee through his debit card, which he paid. Thereafter the victim got another call from the suspect, posing as a bank executive, who made him download another app. The victim later found that an amount of Rs9.99 lakh was transferred. —
