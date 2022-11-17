Two get 2-year rigorous imprisonment in robbery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced two persons to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a robbery case registered six years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the convicts identified as auto driver Krishan Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, and Rama Shankar, a resident of Palsora.

The police registered a case against the accused on October 8, 2016, on the complaint of a person, Shah Mohinder Singh, who works in the Merchant Navy.

In his complaint, Shah Mohinder Singh said when he came from Delhi and reached the ISBT-43, Chandigarh, on October 7, 2016 at about 11 pm, an auto driver, along with another person, entered into an altercation with him over auto fare.

He said the fight erupted when he asked the auto driver to switch on the fare meter. Instead of doing so, the auto driver started fighting with him and took him to a jungle area and thrashed him. They also snatched Rs 50,000 and a gold chain from him. Due to scuffle, he suffered injuries. After the completion of investigation, the police filed a challan against the accused.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Gurditt S Saini, counsel for the accused, argued that the prosecution had failed to prove theft of the alleged articles in the present case. He argued that initially the challan was filed by the prosecution under Sections 341 and 323 read with Section 34 of the IPC. He also referred to all witnesses who stated that no theft of money and gold chain took place.

However, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had been able to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, Krishan Kumar and Rama Shankar were convicted for the commission of offence punishable under Section 392 read with Section 34 of the IPC and sentenced to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment.