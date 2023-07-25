Two girls die, three hurt in Chandigarh factory fire

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Two girls died of asphyxiation and three persons were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of an electrical parts manufacturing unit in Industrial Area, Phase II, here today.

The police said Jyoti Thapa (19) and Suhani (18), both residents of Ram Darbar, died during treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, while Sapna, Kiran and Anita had been admitted to the hospital.

Mother (second from R) of deceased Jyoti Thapa. photos: Ravi Kumar

The police have registered a case against the factory owner and the tenant under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 station.

According to fire officials, they got a call regarding the incident at Vishav Electricals at 4:48 pm. The fire engines from the Industrial Area, Phase II, reached the spot within a minute. It took about half an hour to control the flames. The fire station officer said short-circuit was the cause of fire. However, they are investigating the matter. Five women were rescued by the firemen and rushed to the GMCH in police vehicles. A total of four fire vehicles were pressed into service.

Kamal Thapa shows the picture of his daughter Jyoti Thapa.

The firemen had a tough time entering the basement due to thick smoke and flames though they were wearing breathing gear. When they reached inside the basement, they found two girls lying unconscious, who died at the hospital. The firemen rescued other girls.

Both Deceased residents of Ram Darbar

Unit has no fire safety certificate

Officials of the MC fire wing found that the unit had no fire safety certificate. They also informed the Sector 31 police station about it. “Though there were fire extinguishers on the premises, it seems the staff did not get time to use those. The equipment got burnt in the fire. We are not sure whether those were valid,” said a fire wing official.