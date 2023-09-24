Two groups clash at Dadu Majra Colony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

A harrowing scene unfolded at the Dadu Majra Colony (DMC) on the intervening night of September 21 and 22, as two groups of youths reportedly clashed in the locality. Several vehicles parked in the area were damaged as the two groups pelted stones at each other. The miscreants also misbehaved with and manhandled some local residents who had tried to intervene.

Two separate cases have been registered at the Maloya police station in this regard.

In a complaint, DMC resident Maninder Singh claimed that around a dozen youths had a confrontation with another group in the vicinity of his house at night. The complainant identified some of the suspects as Saurav (alias Noni), Sweety (alias Yogesh), Pingu and Raja.

Another complaint was lodged in connection with the incident by Satish, also a DMC resident.

The cops have launched an investigation into the matter.