Two gunshot marks found in hotel room

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Two gunshot marks have been found on a wall of the Phase 9 hotel where Punjab Police constable Ashwani Kumar reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

The police claimed that the gunshots were fired from the victim’s own service weapon.

Police officials investigating the matter confirmed that the deceased had beer before taking the extreme step as bottles were found in the hotel room.

The cop had been missing from his home since 10 am and his father Prem Singh was searching for him. The deceased had called one of his family members to inform about his intent to end life following which his father had rushed to the hotel.

The police said the victim, who had a gunshot injury on his head, was rushed to the GMCH-32 by his father and the hotel owner. Sources said the victim used to stay at the hotel often and its owner was his acquaintance.

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The post-mortem has been conducted and the body handed over to the kin.”

Throughout the day, senior police officials, CIA staff and forensic experts carried out the investigation scanning the CCTV footage of the area. The police said the deceased had served as gunman of senior officials and was also posted in the traffic wing for sometime.