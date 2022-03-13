Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

Two bike-borne youths fired two shots outside a microbrewery in Sector 80 on Thursday night after the manager got an extortion call demanding Rs40 lakh, the police said.

The complainant, Harpreet Singh, told the police that he had got a WhatsApp call from an international number and the caller identified himself as Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded Rs40 lakh from him and threatened him with dire consequences it he failed to pay. On Thursday night around 11:30 pm, two unidentified youths fired a shot into the air and another at the Brew Bros microbrewery premises and fled the spot. Eyewitnesses said the bar had closed for the guests and only the staff was present there. The CCTV camera of the bar was found non-functional.

Sohana SHO Kuljeet Singh said, “The police are verifying the claim.” —