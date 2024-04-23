Two held for drinking at Sukhna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two residents of Panchkula for consuming liquor and causing nuisance at Sukhna Lake. The police said Virender Singh (30) and Inderjeet Singh (30), both residents of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, caused nuisance near stairs No. 4 at the lake. The police registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. Both were arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Bronze for Geeta in int’l tourney

Chandigarh: Local shuttler Geeta Mahajan won bronze medal during the 106th All England Seniors (Masters) 2024 Badminton Championship. She claimed the feat in the women’s singles 45+ category. The event was held at Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hartsfield. Geeta defeated Anamika Durgpurhoit 15-21 21-18 21-12 to claim the third position. In the semifinal, she went down 11-21 7-21 to England’s Mitsuyo Kondo. TNS

Football: Minerva Academy log win

Mohali: Minerva Academy pulled off a 4-3 win over Punjab FC to secure their spot in the knockout stage of the U-15 I League. Baite netted the opening goal in the 12th minute, while Rokash posted the second. Gibash (54th) and Tuboi (94th) scored a goal each for the winning side. With this win, Minerva Academy finished the group stage on top and remained unbeaten in all six matches. Their impressive record of five wins witnessed 20 goals scored and four conceded to garner 16 points. TNS

Trishi U-12 TT champion

Chandigarh: Trishi Surana, a student of Gurukul Global School, claimed the top position in the Tricity Table Tennis Tournament. She won the cadet (U-12) final by recording an easy win over her opponent. TNS

Tennis: Pawan to represent India

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Pawan Kapoor, currently ranked 42nd in world rankings, will participate in the ITF Masters World Tennis Team Championships at Mexico from April 28 to May 16. He will participate in the men’s 55+ age group. Pawan has been performing well on the ITF Masters World Tour and has been selected by the All India Tennis Association to represent India. TNS

Barry to head carrom assn

Chandigarh: Barry Francis, Principal, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, has been elected unanimously as the new president of the Chandigarh Carrom Association during the annual general body meeting. Meanwhile, the association also announced to conduct an inter-school carrom tournament (May 8 to 10), summer coaching camp for freshers (June 3 to 15), one-day clinic on ‘Laws of Carrom’( July 6), St Stephen’s Carrom Ranking Tournament (August 22 to 24) and Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament (October 17 to 19).

