Two held for duping travel agent

Mohali, July 31

The police have arrested two men for allegedly duping a Jalandhar-based travel agent, Vijay Singh.

The main suspect, Mrinank Singh (24), had posed as a Chandigarh-based ADGP on the phone, and sought air tickets, gift coupons and hotel bookings that would cost around Rs 5.78 lakh. Some cops close to the matter said the main suspect and his accomplice Varun Masih have also hoodwinked others in the past, including an international cricketer and a film-maker. The suspects were detained near Panchkula earlier today, and both have been remanded in police custody for two days.

Notably, the main suspect had been out on bail in a case registered against him over duping international cricketer Rishabh Pant of Rs 1 crore. It may be recalled that on May 31, 2022, the Karnal police had registered a cheating case against Mrinank and his father, Ashok Kumar, on the charge of duping some Karnal youths of Rs 33,92,100.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “He (Mrinank) had been staying at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh for the past two or three days.” The cop also noted that the key suspect has a penchant for expensive items such as mobile phones and watches. A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 170 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-8 police station.

