Two held for Haryana Police SPO’s murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Two residents of Patiala have been arrested by the UT police for the murder of a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Haryana, who had given a lift to the duo.

Ajeet Singh’s body was found in forest area about 100 metres from the Sector 56 police post on April 23.

What probe says The investigation has revealed that the accused took a lift to the Shohana gurdwara.

The victim took both to the gurdwara in Phase VI instead. He parked his motorcycle there and took the duo to the forest area in Sector 56 reportedly to discuss some issue.

The victim had a plan, but an altercation ensued.

The duo attacked him with a stick, knife and strangled him.

They took the victim's wallet and phone, and fled the spot on his motorcycle.

City SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the accused had been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa (22), and Rohan Singh, alias Gullu (19).

Sharing information about the case, the SSP said the accused told the victim that they were to board a train to Patiala from Anandpur Sahib but ended up at Chandigarh railway station.

The police said the accused took an e-rickshaw and managed to reach near Sector 17. The two saw the victim who was returning home on a motorcycle. The duo reportedly asked for a lift. The victim agreed to drop them at the Sohana gurdwara.

The investigation has revealed that the victim took both accused to the gurdwara in Phase VI instead. He parked his motorcycle there and took the duo to the forest area in Sector 56 reportedly to discuss some issue.

“The victim had a plan, but an altercation ensued with the accused. The duo attacked him with a stick, knife and bricks and later strangled him,” said a police source.

They took the victim’s wallet and phone, and fled the spot on his motorcycle.

The police have recovered the victim’s things and the motorcycle from accused. Both have a criminal past with Jaswinder facing two cases motor theft and Rohan one case of house theft. These cases have been registered in Patiala.

They were produced before the court that remanded them in two-day police custody.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.