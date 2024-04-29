 Two held for Haryana Police SPO’s murder : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Two held for Haryana Police SPO’s murder

Two held for Haryana Police SPO’s murder

Victim’s wallet, phone, bike recovered

Two held for Haryana Police SPO’s murder

The two suspects in police custody in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Two residents of Patiala have been arrested by the UT police for the murder of a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Haryana, who had given a lift to the duo.

Ajeet Singh’s body was found in forest area about 100 metres from the Sector 56 police post on April 23.

What probe says

  • The investigation has revealed that the accused took a lift to the Shohana gurdwara.
  • The victim took both to the gurdwara in Phase VI instead. He parked his motorcycle there and took the duo to the forest area in Sector 56 reportedly to discuss some issue.
  • The victim had a plan, but an altercation ensued.
  • The duo attacked him with a stick, knife and strangled him.
  • They took the victim's wallet and phone, and fled the spot on his motorcycle.

City SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the accused had been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa (22), and Rohan Singh, alias Gullu (19).

Sharing information about the case, the SSP said the accused told the victim that they were to board a train to Patiala from Anandpur Sahib but ended up at Chandigarh railway station.

The police said the accused took an e-rickshaw and managed to reach near Sector 17. The two saw the victim who was returning home on a motorcycle. The duo reportedly asked for a lift. The victim agreed to drop them at the Sohana gurdwara.

The investigation has revealed that the victim took both accused to the gurdwara in Phase VI instead. He parked his motorcycle there and took the duo to the forest area in Sector 56 reportedly to discuss some issue.

“The victim had a plan, but an altercation ensued with the accused. The duo attacked him with a stick, knife and bricks and later strangled him,” said a police source.

They took the victim’s wallet and phone, and fled the spot on his motorcycle.

The police have recovered the victim’s things and the motorcycle from accused. Both have a criminal past with Jaswinder facing two cases motor theft and Rohan one case of house theft. These cases have been registered in Patiala.

They were produced before the court that remanded them in two-day police custody.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

3
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

4
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

5
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh industrialists protest against Punjab Govt

7
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

8
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

9
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

10
India

US’ FDA gathers info on spices amid cancer concerns

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pak boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Mann to meet Delhi CM in Tihar tomorrow

Prince insulting rajas, silent on nawabs: PM

Prince insulting rajas, silent on nawabs: PM

Modi’s speeches betray sense of worry, says Jairam

Modi’s speeches betray sense of worry, says Jairam


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers