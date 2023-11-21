Two held for house theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons for house theft. Vijay Kumar Kaushal of Sector 22 reported an LED screen, two outdoor AC units, stabilisers and taps were stolen from his house on the night of November 17. During investigation, Amit Singh Gill (27) of Jhampur village, Mohali district, and Sahil (23) of Dadu Majra were arrested. TNS

Unidentified body found

Chandigarh: The body of a man aged between 35 and 40 was found alongside the IT Park-railway station road on Monday. The investigating officer, SI Chander Bhushan, said, “Officials of the Chandigarh Police informed the railway authorities about the body around 11.30 am. We are waiting for identification.” TNS

Kanwar referee for boxing meet

Chandigarh: Dr Sonia Kanwar, Joint Secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, and Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been nominated as referee and judge by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for Junior World Boxing Championships to be held at Yerevan (Armenia) from November 22 to December 5. She recently officiated at Women's World Boxing championships in Delhi. TNS

Cricket cup from Nov 28

Chandigarh: The 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cup will start from November 28. Sharma, a former first-class cricketer and coach, died last month after a prolong illness. The tournament will be played on league basis and the winners will be awarded with cash award. TNS

Pencak silat teams named

Chandigarh: Pencak Silat Association of Chandigarh has selected local teams for the pre-teen, sub-junior, & junior national championships to be held at Patna from November 23 to 26. Squad: Prem Kumar, Jatin Yadav, Sujit, Jatin (boys), Somya Yadav, Harshdeep, Mahima, Sunita, Julie, Ashima, Siya, Kalpana, Simran, Sakshi, Radha and Shivani (girls). Amit Kumar and Rina (coaches). TNS

Award for SGGSC gatka team

Chandigarh: The gatka team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, claimed first position in the Panjab University inter-college tournament. The farri soti team, comprising Inderjeet Singh, Gurmajor Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Maninder Singh, won gold medals, while in the individual category, Inderjeet Singh won a gold and Jashanpreet Singh a silver medal. The team of Simranjeet Singh, Sahibjeet Singh, Jashanpreet Singh and Parampreet Singh won a bronze medal in single soti event. TNS

Teacher training workshop at CSIO

Chandigarh: A teacher training workshop was organised at the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation here. The central theme of the workshop, organised in collaboration with the CBSE, was "Nano Quest - A Journey of Exploration through Nanoworld”.

#Mohali