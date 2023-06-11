Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Two persons have been arrested by the police for molesting and assaulting a woman at Mauli Jagran.

The police said they had received information about a quarrel at Mauli Jagran Complex, following which a team reached the spot. A 23-year-old woman was found injured at the spot and was rushed to the PGI.

In her statement, the victim has alleged that she was sitting outside her house on the night of June 7, when the suspects, identified as Karan (20) and Khempal, alias Sigar (21), arrived there and started abusing her. They molested and attacked her. She suffered an injury near the eyes.

The police said a case under Section 323, 354, 354-A, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. Both suspects had been arrested. They are already booked in a case of robbery registered in October 2022.