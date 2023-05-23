Two held for motor theft

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 22

The Panchkula police have apprehended two persons in a motor theft case. The suspects have been identified as Ram Chandra, a resident of Bhanu village, and Narbahadur, a resident of Kotgaon village.

According to police sources, complainant Ravi Kumar, manager at a crusher, reported that a motor worth Rs 2 lakh was recently installed there. However, on reaching the crusher site on morning, Kumar discovered that the motor was missing.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following investigations, the Panchkula police arrested two suspects involved in the theft on May 21. The stolen motor was recovered from their possession.