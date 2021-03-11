Two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly snatching a phone. The victim, Savita Kapoor of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was returning home after a walk on May 29 when the suspects targeted her near a tubewell around 11 pm. A case was registered at the IT Park police station. Later, the suspects, Rohit (19) and Anil (18), both of New Indira Colony, were nabbed.