Two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 30
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly snatching a phone. The victim, Savita Kapoor of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was returning home after a walk on May 29 when the suspects targeted her near a tubewell around 11 pm. A case was registered at the IT Park police station. Later, the suspects, Rohit (19) and Anil (18), both of New Indira Colony, were nabbed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...