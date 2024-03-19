Two held for stabbing youth

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the police for stabbing a youth. Arjun, a resident on Maloya colony, alleged that Chirag, Chunni Lal, Prem Babu, Abhishek and others stabbed him near his house. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police registered a case of rioting and attempt to murder at the Maloya police station and later, nabbed Prem Babu and Abhishek. TNS
Traffic advisory released for UT
Chandigarh: Owing to the ongoing work on sewerage and drainage at the furniture market chowk (Sector 41/42/53/54) and on slip roads of the Sector 41/42 stretch, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid Matour chowk (Sectors 43/44/51/52), Kajheri chowk (Sectors-42/43/52/53), Furniture market chowk (Sectors- 41/42/53/54), Badheri chowk (Sectors-40/41/54/55) and Sector-41/42 road. Half of the road had been closed due to which traffic congestion is witnessed at the Sector 41/42/53/54 chowk. The commuters are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, the police said.
