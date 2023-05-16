Two held for stalking three women at lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The UT police today arrested two persons for stalking and passing lewd remarks at three women who were on a visit to the Sukhna Lake along with four friends on the intervening night of May 13 and 14. The incident had led to a clash between both sides, following which five persons, including a suspect and two of the women, were injured.

The police said the suspect, identified as Baljit Singh, who is taking cricket coaching in Chandigarh, and his friend Sanjiv, a private bank employee, both natives of Kaithal, have been arrested. Sanjiv was on a weekend trip to Chandigarh.

They have been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intention to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, at Sector 3 police station, on the complaint of a woman resident of Kharar.

The police said the suspects were drinking beer when the three women accompanied by four male friends arrived at the lake around 2 am.

It is alleged the suspects stalked and passed lewd remarks at the women to which their male companions objected. It is alleged the suspects then attacked the men with beer bottles.

Two women and two of their friends suffered injuries in the incident.