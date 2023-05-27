Two held for theft at house

Panchkula, May 26
The local police have arrested two persons in connection with a case of LED TV theft.
The suspects have been identified as Dharambir of Manakpur village in Moradabad, UP, and Shiv Kumar, alias Shiva, of Nizampur village.
According to the police spokesperson, Manchand, a resident of Ashiana Complex, Sector 28, Panchkula, reported the theft at his house. He stated that on the night intervening May 24 and 25, two unidentified persons entered his house. The complainant woke up and saw them fleeing with his LED TV. He later found some money and a pair of silver anklets also missing.
On his complaint, a case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station. Cops arrested Dharambir and Shiv Kumar in the case and recovered the stolen items.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week