Two held for theft at house in Pinjore

Panchkula, March 2
The Panchkula police arrested two persons in connection with a theft of valuables worth Rs50 lakh at a house in DLF valley in December last year.
The suspects have been identified as Parmod Kumar (30), a resident of Pratapgarh district in UP, and Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi.
While the detective staff of the police arrested Parmod from Agra, Rakesh was nabbed in Delhi.
Ashwani Kumar, a resident of DLF Valley in Pinjore, had filed a police complaint that on December 9 last year, burglars struck his house and made away with cash, gold and silver ornaments while he and his family were away to Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.
A case in this regard was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. —
