Two held in arms case six years ago walk free

Chandigarh, April 11
A local court has acquitted two persons in a case registered under the Arms Act six years ago. Those who have walked free are Pardeep Singh, aka Luky, and Mandeep Singh, aka Mani.
A case under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against them at the Sector 11 police station. They were arrested on July 26, 2017, on the roadside near the Sector 15 underbridge with a pistol and a loaded magazine.
As per the prosecution, the accused were travelling in a car when they were arrested.
On culmination of investigation, a challan under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against the accused was forwarded to the court for trial. Finding a prima facie case, the charges under Sections 25-54-59 were framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
Vinod K Verma and Karan Verma, the counsel for the accused, claimed that the accused were falsely implicated in the case. No independent witness was joined at the time of recovery of the alleged weapon and cartridges from the accused.
After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.
