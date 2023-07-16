Two held in drug cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a city woman and recovered 49.50 gm of heroin from her possession near rally ground in Sector 25 here on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. In another case, Hemant Nath, 50, a Sector 20 resident and native of Golpur, Assam, was arrested after he was found in possession of 106 gm charas near Sector 20 on Friday. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Rs 15K, documents stolen from shop

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Deepak Kumar, alleged that someone stole around Rs 15,000 in cash, PAN card, Aadhaar card of his wife, RCs and 2 ATM cards from his shop in Mani Majra on July 13. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Vendor dies by suicide

Chandigarh: A 30-year-old vegetable vendor, Vikas, allegedly died by suicide near the coal depot in Sector 37 on Saturday. He was found hanging from a tree. After being informed, the police rushed the victim to the GMCH-16 where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The victim, a native of Hardoi, UP, is survived by wife and children. Locals said Vikas had returned from home a week ago and was stressed, reportedly due to a marital discord.